AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Pelham Fire Crew were called to Amherst Rd. Wednesday night for a single-car crash.

Upon arrival, the fire crew tended to the driver. Pelham Police also assisted. “The accident took place at 5.59 pm by 290 Amherst rd, the Cause of the accident is still under investigation, said Pelham Police Department Chief Gary L. Thomann. “The driver did not sustain any serious injuries and refused medical treatment from Amherst ambulance.”

For an hour, Amherst Rd. was closed during the incident.