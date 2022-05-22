WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – A single-car crashed into a telephone pole on Main Street in Williamsburg on Route 9, officials found a broken pole on the ground with three transformers attached.

Williamsburg Fire Department and Highland Ambulance were able to locate and evaluate three occupants of the single-vehicle involved, who were transported to area hospitals by Highland Ambulance. Their condition is unknown at this time but does not appear to be life-threatening.

National Grid restored the power and the oil is to be cleaned up by a certified company. Main Street is to remain closed for an extended period while repairs and clean-up are done.

The Williamsburg Police and Fire Department has set up detours at Main Street and Bridge Street, down South Main Street into Leeds, and in Leeds at North Main St (Route 9) onto Florence Street. A large part of Haydenville and other places will be without power for an extended period.