SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – An overnight rollover accident in Springfield occurred on Sunday.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News it was a single vehicle rollover with no entrapment. Our 22News crew shot this video on Bay Street around 2:30 Sunday morning.

No word on any injuries at this time. We’re still waiting to hear what led up to this crash. We’ll bring you any updates as soon as they become available.