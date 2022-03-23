SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Old Hill, Maple High, and Six Corners Neighborhood Council will host a community meeting at 5:30 this evening concerning the Six Corners roundabout.



The award-winning design was completed last year, improving the safety of what was named one of the top 10 most dangerous intersections in the state.

Now, city leaders want to improve it further with an art installation that is both visually appealing and not distracting or obstructing to drivers.



Interested artists should attend the session tonight at the J-C Williams Center on Florence Street.