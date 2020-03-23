Six dead in Indiana bridge collapse

(WLWT/NBC News) Six people are dead after floodwaters rushed over a bridge in rural Franklin County, Indiana , sweeping two vehicles into a swollen creek.

The body of a 13-year-old boy was recovered Saturday in Sanes Creek, the last of six people presumed to have drowned when two vehicles were swept off a roadway after torrential rainfall deluged the region’s hill country, authorities said.

The boy’s body was found Saturday morning in Sanes Creek, where the bodies of his sisters, ages 7 and 4, and the siblings’ mother, Felina Lewis, 35, of Laurel, Indiana, were recovered Friday, said Franklin County Coroner Brian Baxter. The children’s names were not expected to be released, he said.

The victims from the other vehicle were identified as Shawn Roberts, 47, and Burton Spurlock, 48. Both men were also Laurel residents.

Baxter said autopsies were pending on all six victims, but they are presumed to have drowned.

