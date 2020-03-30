Six dead in Indiana house fire

(WLWT/NBC News) Six people are dead following a house fire in Vevay, Indiana early Saturday morning.

Authorities have identified the deceased as six siblings ranging in age from 10 to 25.

Six siblings inside the home, identified Sunday as Paige Ridener, 25; James Ridener, 15; Jordan Ridener, 13; Joshua Ridener, 12; Emilee Ridener, 11; and Elizabeth Ridener, 10, were found dead.

Autopsies are being conducted on each.

The four youngest siblings lived at the home, investigators said, and Paige Ridener had returned to the home recently to stay. Her boyfriend, Joseph Bucheit, 33, was also in the home at the time of the fire.

Buchheit was the only person inside the home who survived, state police said Sunday. He escaped without injury and “attempted to re-enter the home to get to the six victims but was unable to due to the heavy fire and smoke,” according to a press release from the Indiana State Police.

