Six Flags bets on Bruins for Stanley Cup Final

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags is placing a friendly wager on the Stanley Cup Finals.

Six Flags New England is betting on the Bruins, and wagering a ride’s name and some of New England’s tastiest treats.

While Six Flag’s St. Louis is standing behind the Blues. If the Bruins become 7-time champs, St. Louis will rename their “The Boss” coaster to “The Boston Boss.”

If St. Louis takes it all, “The Thunderbolt” coaster will become “The Thunder Blues” coaster in Agawam.

The two sites are also betting free admission and hometown food to anyone from the opposing state.