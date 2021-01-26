Six Flags donates more than $20k in food to Springfield Rescue Mission

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England donated over $20,000 in food to the Springfield Rescue Mission Tuesday.

The donation includes thousands of pounds of French fries, chicken patties, chicken fingers and prime-rib. According to a news release sent to 22News, the Rescue Mission will create well-balanced, healthy, and warm meals to disperse to hundreds of homeless people within Springfield.

Six Flags New England spokeswoman Jennifer McGrath said, Six Flags is honored to support its local community during these unprecedented times and will continue to do so through their Six Flags Friends initiative.

The theme park has been partnering with the Springfield Rescue Mission for over a decade and understands the importance of hot meals during the winter months.

“It’s actually such a blessing. There are so many needs out there today that weren’t here a year ago with COVID-19 and all the other issues surrounding that, so to see somebody step up to the plate like this in the community and help us out, it’s been a real blessing to us,” said Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director, CEO of the Springfield Rescue Mission.

The Springfield Rescue Mission provides food, shelter, clothing, and Christian rehabilitation, free of charge, through their Men’s Emergency Shelter, Men’s Rehabilitation Program and Emergency Service Programs for men, women, and children.