AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – The Thrill Capital of New England is ready for rapid hiring, debuting a new, streamlined application program this weekend.

The theme park seeks to fill three-thousand part-time and seasonal positions. This year’s hiring spree is geared heavily toward fast, remote applications.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged apply remotely. The Rapid Hiring Program is designed for speed and efficiency and can be completed entirely online, even using your mobile device.

On Sunday, there is additionally an in-person hiring event being held at the Six Flags Human Resource Building, 1756 Main Street in Agawam. They’re hiring for all positions including rides, lifeguards, food and beverage, admissions, retail, entertainment, EMT’s, security and more.

Pay begins at $15 an hour and you get free admission to the park as a perk. Interested applicants must be 16.