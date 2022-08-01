AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Scare Capital of New England, Six Flags New England is seeking hundreds of positions as it prepares to launch its annual Fright Fest.

More than 20 haunted experiences and live shows are included in this year’s lineup of Fright Fest.

Including, over 200 monsters, zombies, and ghouls to roam the theme park.

The annual Scare Fair hiring event will take place at Six Flags New England on Saturday, August 6.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the park’s Human Resources Building.

At the job fair, singer, dancers, ghosts and ghouls will be scouted for. If attending make sure to bring your best scare and scream. A 1 to 2 minute comic monologue or up-tempo song, dance combination, read, scream, or zombie walk may be required during auditions.

Other positions are also available to anyone 16 years ad older such as in food and beverage, lifeguards, rides, and more.

The starting rate is $14.25 per hour with select positions at $15 per hour.

Saturday, September 24 marks the start of Fright Fest and runs weekends and select days through Sunday, October 30.

To apply, click here.