Six Flags New England hosts fundraiser in support of type 1 diabetes Sunday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Local residents will be walking Sunday at Six Flags New England to raise awareness and money for type 1 diabetes.

The walk is a fundraiser for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, also known as J.D.R.F.

Communications Manager for Six Flags New England, Jennifer McGrath told 22News the Western Massachusetts walk has raised over 10 million dollars for J.D.R.F over the years.

Last year more than 4,000 people participated in the walk.

Over 1 million Americans have type 1 diabetes with doctors diagnosing an estimated 40,000 people each year, according to Type 1 non-profit Beyond Type One.

emceed by 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Kelly Reardon.