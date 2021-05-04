Six Flags New England to open May 14

AGAWAM, Mass. (NEWS10) — Six Flags New England, in accordance with Massachusetts guidelines, will open on Friday, May 14 to Members and Season Pass holders and then to the general public on May 15.

“We are beyond thrilled that we can reopen our theme park with a full complement of our more than 100 rides, attractions, and unique experiences,” said Six Flags New England Park President Pete Carmichael. “Now more than ever, families need an escape that is safe, accessible, and fun. The thrill is calling and our team is eager to welcome back our Members, Season Pass holders, and guests once again.”

All guests will need to reserve their visit on the Six Flags New England website to manage attendance and stagger arrival times. This includes all Members, Season Pass holders and day-ticket holders.

Other safety procedures include:

Thermal imaging for temperature checks

Advanced security-screening technology for touchless bag checks

The park’s comprehensive safety plan, which the company developed in consultation with epidemiologists, meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene and social distancing protocols.