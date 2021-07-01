Six Flags New England to reopen Friday but some attractions may be closed

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s powerful storm brought strong winds to Six Flags, which caused caused so much damage, they had to close the park.

Crews needed the last two days to remove downed trees and branches. Six Flags closed consecutive days to clean up from the storm. They will reopen Friday but not all of their attractions will be.

“Right now, Fireball, we do not anticipate operating tomorrow until we assess the area and inspect it prior to opening,” said Jennifer McGrath, Communications Manager for Six Flags New England. “We are saying over 100 attractions, so we are going to give them a lot of entertainment when it comes to this weekend.”

McGrath is feeling good about where they are now in the cleanup, and wants to assure you that all safety checks are being done. Their Fourth of July celebrations will go on as planned, including their fireworks displays.

“This is a really big weekend for us. I feel as though our entire team has rallied and we are so thrilled to be able to open,” said McGrath.

If you have any questions, Six Flags has a hotline where you can also find information on rides that are open and closed.