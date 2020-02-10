Six Flags to hire over 3,000 employees for 2020 season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is hiring over 3,000 seasonal employees for the 2020 season and will hold three job fairs starting this weekend.

The first job fair will take place on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be two other job fair’s on Sunday and Monday also from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

According to Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, any candidate that is offered and accepts a position before 12:00 p.m. each day of the job fair will receive one free admission ticket to Six Flags New England.

Six Flags New England is hiring the following positions:

Rides

Admissions

Foodservice

Games

Entertainment

Lifeguards

Loss prevention

Cleanliness team

EMTs

Security officers

Entertainment (auditions will be available throughout the job fair as the park casts dancers, singers, performers and tech crew)

Retail and more

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Interviewees will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis with limited positions in specialty areas.

The job fair will take place at the Six Flags New England Human Resources building located at 1756 Main Street. If you have any questions you are asked to contact Human Resources at 413-786-9300 ext. 3100.