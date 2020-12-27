Six men injured after shooting in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. (WWLP) – A shooting in Lynn has left six men injured according to the Lynn Police Department who were called on Saturday night.

The incident was the result of a music video taping that turned violent.

Four of the men were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, and the other two were taken to the North Shore Medical Center.

The police said some of the shooting victims have serious life-threatening injuries, they believe that all of the victims are between twenty and thirty years old.

“He was running in the middle of the street trying to stop cars and he ran right by me screaming, ‘call 911 I’ve been shot’ so I called 911,” said Virgil Banaver a Lynn resident.

According to officials the suspects are still at large.