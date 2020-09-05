Skies will be nice and sunny for Labor Day 2020 in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The forecast is looking pretty favorable for the long holiday Labor Day weekend. Saturday was bright, and Labor Day itself is lining up to be another sunny, dry day. There are a few atmospheric conditions working together to give us this nice weather.

High temperatures are pretty close to average for this time of year, which is in the upper 70s. So there’s nothing unusual there. The jet stream is ushering in drier air from the north, and high pressure is also working to dry out the skies. Those are both favorable for not only no rain, but lower humidity.

So this will be a Labor Day weekend for the books.

