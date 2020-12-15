Skills Capital Grants awarded to 47 educational programs in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The state has awarded $11.7-million in Skills Capital Grants to educational programs across the state in an effort to update equipment and expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education.

The competitive grants are awarded to educational institutions that demonstrate partnerships with local businesses, as well as align curriculum and credentials with industry demand to maximize hiring opportunities in each region of the state. The 2018 Economic Development Bill, filed by the Governor and passed by the Legislature, established an additional $75 million in Skills Capital Grant funding.

Launched in January 2020, the Career Technical Initiative aims to provide more Massachusetts residents access to career technical training and certification using the state’s existing resources at vocational high schools, while simultaneously helping businesses grow by increasing the population of skilled workers able to be employed in trade and construction jobs. The plan takes a multi-pronged approach to increase student enrollment and includes state funding to help adults pay for classes, boosts business involvement in program development and credentials, and reduces licensure barriers to incentivize mid-career professionals to become vocational teachers.

Below is a list of programs in western Massachusetts that have received grant funding in this recent round of awards:

Berkshire Innovation Center, Pittsfield – $200,000 Robotics and Automation Technology: The Berkshire Innovation Center will introduce additional manufacturing and robotics training to support advanced manufacturers in the region.

Franklin County Technical School District, Turners Falls – $200,000 Machine Technology Advanced Precision Machining: The school district will purchase Advanced Precision Machine Mills and a Coordinate Measuring Machine to support vocational students and adult workers in the Middle Skills Machine Program so they can meet the hiring needs of employers in the Pioneer Valley.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Ludlow – $300,000 Sheet Metalworking for Advanced Manufacturing: The sheriff’s department will train its incarcerated student population in drafting, blueprint reading, metal fabrication, basic welding technology, manufacturing math and metallurgy. The grant will support a sheet metalworking program to meet hiring needs in the advanced manufacturing sector.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, North Adams – $250,000 Healthcare Workforce: Students will be able to study the human body by taking real X-ray images as part of their studies in the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program, and a new nursing program developed in collaboration with Berkshire Health systems.

McCann Technical School, North Adams – $188,800 Advanced Manufacturing: With the grant, the high school will be able to increase training capacity in its advanced manufacturing programs, as well as evening programs for unemployed adults, veterans, and incumbent workers seeking retraining.

Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy, Springfield – $250,000 Health Assisting and the Machine Tool Technology: The Springfield Public School District is planning to launch a new after-school program that will provide 30 to 40 additional juniors an opportunity to enroll in the Health Assisting and Machine Tool Technology programs. The school will purchase workstations with interactive 3D anatomy and physiology software, as well as manufacturing lathes and coordinated measuring machine technology.

Tech Foundry, Springfield – $181,786 IT Help Desk and Field Services Training: Tech Foundry strengthens the regional IT eco-system through industry partnerships, educational pathways, and work experience through a 16-week training program. The training is rooted in hands-on learning and a four-week internship. The grant will update the lab’s instructional equipment, workstations, furnishings, and network infrastructure.

West Springfield High School, West Springfield – $63,376 Manufacturing Innovation Pathway: The high school will purchase an industrial 3D printer to complement the advanced manufacturing curriculum in the Innovation Pathways program. CNC machinist is one of the highest in-demand occupations in Hampden County. Students receive high-quality training and experience with high-demand skills on new technologies.