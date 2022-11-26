CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was breezy today but it was also another mild late fall day. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with a look at these mild temperatures and how long they will be sticking around.

Recently we’ve seen temperatures milder than average, getting up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 45 degrees and our average low temperature is 28 degrees.

Here is a look at the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook. For most of the country it’s calling for cooler than average temperatures. Over the south and especially the southeast temperatures are expected to be above average.

And, here in the Northeast we’re looking at average to above average temperatures over the next 8 to 14 days.