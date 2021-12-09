SLOW DOWN! Springfield police conducting traffic enforcement on Sumner Ave

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are conducting traffic enforcement on Sumner Avenue in Springfield Thursday.

According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, the Traffic, Metro and Ordinance Units along with the Massachusetts State Police will be conducting high visibility traffic enforcement between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sumner Avenue.

The newly developed traffic enforcement plan was made public last month due to recent deadly car accidents in the city. Officers have since conducted several high visibility traffic enforcement efforts including State Street, Boston Road, and Parker Street that have led to more than 250 citations, approximately 30 criminal complaints and one arrest.

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood is urging drivers to slow down, the majority of the citations involve speeding or distracted driving.

“The goal here is compliance. We want drivers to pay attention, slow down and put their phones away. We want drivers and pedestrians to get home safely. We want to alert all drivers of police presence ahead so that they slow down and we do not have to issue a citation or investigate another fatal crash. As it gets dark earlier, we urge pedestrians and bicyclists to follow the rules of the road and be bright and visible. When you cross the street don’t assume a driver sees you or will slow down, because far too often they don’t. Our ultimate goal is public safety for everyone on the road,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

