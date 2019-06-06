Small business groups working on paid leave bill ask for delay

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Small business groups are working with state legislators on a paid family and medical leave bill. Now they’re requesting a delay.

A new paid family and medical leave bill is making it’s way through the state legislature, but it could go into effect later than expected.

Small business groups including the Springfield Chamber of Commerce and more than four dozen state lawmakers want to push back the initial July 1st start date.

They feel that adding a 0.63% payroll tax on employers in such a short time frame will hurt small businesses.

The added tax is estimated to produce more than 800 million dollars to fully fund family and medical leave.

With a three month delay, business groups and lawmakers believe the roll out of the program will better benefit families and business.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Rober Deleo said payroll taxes would likely go into effect as scheduled on July 1st. But Senators in session today could vote to approve the three month delay.

22News will keep you updated on any new information.