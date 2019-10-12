Small town in Maine holds 12th annual Pumpkin Regatta

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine. (WWLP) – One small town in Maine has taken pumpkin carving to a new level. The people of Damariscotta are making final preparations for Monday’s annual Pumpkin Regatta.

It takes a full weekend of work to carve out these 1,400 lb. pumpkins.

There are two divisions in Monday’s race. First, the paddle-boat division, a great Columbus Day workout, but slow on speed.

The powerboat division, yes you heard right, is where things really take off with motorized giant pumpkin boats.

“It’s the height of absurdity, and I think that captures your imagination,” said Pumpkin Regatta Racer Buzz Pinkham.

The race began in 2007 and has run every year since. Up to 15,000 fans are expected to attend.

Racers say it isn’t about winning or losing, just not sinking.