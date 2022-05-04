HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith Academy students held a meet-and-greet with two candidates running for the school committee in Hatfield this evening.

The event was held to engage students in the democratic process. Incumbent Danielle Stanisewski and candidate Adam Sullivan were the two candidates that came to speak.

22news spoke with members of Smith Academy on why they attended tonight’s meet and greet.

“Even without a vote they do have a voice, they have a choice and they have the option to become involved and they have the option and the ability to make that voice heard,” said Conor Driscoll, Principal at Smith Academy.

“It’s really important we kind of just get a sense of their ideology and how they would probably base a lot of their decision making and how they plan to vote,” said Story Goldman, Smith Academy student.

The event allowed students to have a better understanding of how voting works and to ask questions.