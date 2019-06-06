Smith and Mount Holyoke colleges say goodbye to campus police chief

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith and Mount Holyoke Colleges said goodbye to the campus police chief on Wednesday.

Daniel Hect is no longer part of Smith and Mount Holyoke Colleges. Mount Holyoke College posted on its website of his departure on May 14. It stated it “has ended by mutual and amicable agreement.”

He was placed on administrative leave in early April because both college’s had a lack of trust in him.

The website said that he was not placed on administrative leave because of his social media posts which students had brought attention to.

Hect was just hired as chief in February. Deputy Campus Police Chief Ray LaBarre had been appointed acting chief of campus police since.

It’s not known if the colleges are searching for a new campus police chief.