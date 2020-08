NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Smith College president Kathleen McCartney announced changes to the college’s back to school plan for the Fall 2020 semester.

According to a letter from McCartney posted on the Smith College website, the college has decided to not bring students back to campus for the fall semester, citing the continued high risk of COVID-19.

The letter says that all courses will be offered remotely, including those for graduate and post-baccalaureate students.