NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — A Smith College student is running a lemonade stand to raise money for breast cancer research. On Saturday, residents piled onto Strong Avenue in Northampton to buy lemonade from Kaylee Newbanks’ lemonade stand.

Kaylee says her grandmother had breast cancer and she inspired her to support breast cancer research by raising funds and awareness of the disease. People were able to donate to the cause and all of the funds raised Saturday went toward the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“Not a lot of people know about the risk factors for breast cancer how common it is. 1 in 8 women in the U.S. get breast cancer and often times its found later on in life, like in your 60s,” expressed Kaylee Newbanks, a Smith College student.

She says being aware of the symptoms and early detection of breast cancer can save lives, and plans to do another lemonade stand with her hockey team at Smith College in the fall.