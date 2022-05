NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College has set an ambitious goal to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The school said they will break ground this month on a campus energy project that will lower the college’s carbon emissions by 90 percent.

The project will replace the college’s fossil-fuel-fired heating system with a state-of-the-art, electrically powered geo-thermal system. The total project cost is $210 million.

It will be funded largely through proceeds from recent debt issuances.