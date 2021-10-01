Smith & Wesson relocation to have major impact on supply chain

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-Smith and Wesson is making the move to Tennessee, taking their headquarters and 750 jobs with them.

The gun manufacturer pointing to Massachusetts’ proposed legislation banning the production of semi automatic firearms, as a main reason why.



“We don’t want to send a message to industry, you aren’t welcome in the state of Massachusetts. Ill tell you one thing, you are definitely welcomed in the city of Springfield,” said Springfield Mayor, Domenic Sarno.



The greatest economic impact this Smith and Wesson move down south could have is on the local vendors that do business with them. I found out why it could pose serious financial challenges going forward.



“There are so many supplies for smith and wesson in this area that will be impacted,” said political consultant, Tony Cignoli, President of A.L. Cignoli Company.



“From the folks that supply them with paper products to the people that pick up their trash, haul their dumpsters, that’s there as well. This is an iconic brand.”

An iconic brand that could now be tempting other corporations to make a similar move.



“Will this be something that gets other companies in the neck of the woods, to think about such a move to a Tennessee to Texas, I find for a lot of my corporate clients, we are constantly getting those corporate calls,” said Cignoli.

As far as what’s next for the Smith and Wesson Springfield facility, their intent is to keep 1,000 machinery jobs there. But with Smith and Wesson phasing out of Springfield, there may be another manufacturing entity eyeing their property.



The Eastman chemical company is doing the opposite of Smith and Wesson. They recently announced a 29 million dollar expansion for their Indian Orchard location. Their home base is in Tennessee; the future home of Smith and Wesson. They also told Mayor sarno, they’d be happy to take Smith and Wesson’s skilled workers who can’t make the move.