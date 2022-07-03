SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire started on Sunday morning at 23 Hiawatha Street due to improper disposal of smoking material.

According to the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, they were called to the residence of 23 Hiawatha Street around 8:10am Sunday Morning.

The fire began on the second floor and extended into the attic of the residence. Two people were inside the house but were safely rescued with no injuries. The two individuals are receiving help from the Red Cross at this time.

Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the situation. 22News will update this story when any new information becomes available.