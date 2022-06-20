BOSTON (WWLP) – For the first time in 10 years, the Baker-Polito Administration released grant applications for Commonwealth’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Nutrition Education Program, known as SNAP-Ed.

In accordance with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, SNAP-Ed offers nutrition education programs that promote healthy food choices and physical activity through federally funded grants. A total of $7.4 million in federal funds is currently available.

To procure new vendors for the Commonwealth’s SNAP-Ed program, which is administered by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA), the Baker-Polito Administration released a Request for Responses (RFR).

“The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated food insecurity and shined a light on the impacts of diet-related chronic diseases and nutrition and health inequities,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “Taking an intentional approach to bring on new SNAP-Ed vendors who can support SNAP clients with disabilities and serve areas with existing food access barriers will further strengthen the Commonwealth’s effort to support equitable access to nutritious food, reduce chronic disease, and promote health and well-being.”

“The past 30 years have highlighted the importance of SNAP-Ed in providing low-income individuals and families with access to cooking classes, recipes, tips for shopping on a budget and more. The program also plays an important role in moving nutrition and public health related policy, system, and environmental changes forward,” said Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan. “This RFR builds on the approach the Administration has used to enroll new Healthy Incentives Program farm vendors and restaurants/food trucks for the SNAP Restaurant Meals Program that strengths food security and promotes a just food system and thriving local communities.”

According to the Department of Transitional Assistance, vendors eligible for participation include community-based organizations (CBOs), non-profit agencies, land grant universities, and state agencies.

The application deadline is July 13, 2022. Visit COMMBUYS, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ procurement record system for more information.