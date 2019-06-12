Sneeze triggers fiery crash

(WSMV) A fiery car crash in Belle Meade, Tennessee is being blamed on an allergy attack.

Newly-released video from the Belle Meade Police Department shows the car flipping over before it skids down the road.

Eventually, a group of golfers and construction workers spring into action and flip the car upright. The driver then gets out of the car to check out the damage, just moments before it bursts into flames.

Police said the driver had an allergy attack, and began sneezing before the crash. Investigators say that caused him to run off the road and hit a culvert.

