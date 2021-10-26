Snow removal worker shortage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – America’s chronic worker shortage could impact Springfield’s snow plowing operations this winter.

Springfield public works director Chris Cignoli revealed Tuesday as we approach winter, he’s hired only sixty plow operators, compared with the 150 two years ago. A year ago he had 100 to supplement the cities twenty plow trucks.

Cignoli explained for 22News what the shortage could mean to snow plowing operations. “It doesn’t mean we’re not going to get stuff done. It will just take a lot longer. And really where it hurts is if we were working overnight, people are out and the roads aren’t in great shape, then it becomes a problem.” Chris Cignoli, Springfield DPW Director

Cignoli assured 22News, the Springfield DPW is doing all it can to hire more snow plow trucks. The city will pay the owners of larger trucks $100 an hour for their services