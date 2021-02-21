Snow, some rain/wintry mix on the way for Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Another round of wintry weather is on its way for Monday.

Here’s a timeline:

Early tomorrow morning: some isolated light snow showers.

Most of the widespread snow holds off until after noontime.

In the lower Pioneer Valley, there may be a wintry mix and/or rain in the later afternoon and until the evening.

The rain/snow will end by 8 p.m.

The areas that stick with snow the longest will see 1-3 inches total, but in the lower Pioneer Valley where we will see the changeover to a mix and then rain, snow amounts will likely stay below an inch. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s late in the day which is why precipitation will change type.

Tomorrow night we dry out and lows drop into the 20s so watch out for icy roads.