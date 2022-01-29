Snow to intensify as morning goes on; conditions to deteriorate into afternoon

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is dealing with steady snowfall from a major nor’easter impacting New England and the Mid Atlantic states Saturday morning. Snowfall began in our area at around midnight, with about a half an inch of snow having fallen in South Hadley by 6:00 A.M.

The intensity of the snow is expected to pick up as the morning goes on, with the worst of it expected between 10:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

The quality of the snow we are receiving is light and fluffy, which makes it easier to remove, but blowing of snow is a concern, and visibility is expected to drop as the snowfall and the wind intensify.

Eastern and central portions of Hampden and Hampshire Counties are expected to receive anywhere from 8 to 14″ of snow before the nor’easter pulls away, with higher amounts possible in extreme eastern Hampden County.

