Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts Friday

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw some more snow Thursday night into Friday morning and most areas are waking up to an inch of snow.
The Winter Weather Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin & Berkshire counties remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.
Here is a list of total snowfall reports across the area:
Hampden County
- Chicopee: 1.5″ 6:50 a.m.
- East Longmeadow: 1.2″ 6:57 a.m.
- Southwick: 2.4″ 7:15 a.m.
Hampshire County
- Easthampton 1.6″ 6:52 a.m. 2/19 public
Berkshire County
- Becket: 3″ 6:12 a.m.
