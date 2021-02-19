Snowfall reports in western Massachusetts Friday

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts saw some more snow Thursday night into Friday morning and most areas are waking up to an inch of snow.

The Winter Weather Advisory for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin & Berkshire counties remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

Here is a list of total snowfall reports across the area:

Hampden County

Chicopee: 1.5″ 6:50 a.m.

East Longmeadow: 1.2″ 6:57 a.m.

Southwick: 2.4″ 7:15 a.m.

Hampshire County

Easthampton 1.6″ 6:52 a.m. 2/19 public

Berkshire County

Becket: 3″ 6:12 a.m.

