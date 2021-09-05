Soapbox build party held in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The second Soapbox build event of the weekend is kicking off in Greenfield Sunday morning.

Children and their parents can join: Ben Mailloux of Half Pint Homes, Ben Goldsher of Hawks and Reed, and Mik Muller of Northeast Soapbox as they finish a build they have been working on for the upcoming Soapbox races. Attendees can also expect help and advice on their Soapbox cars.

The event will be held at the Half Pint Homes parking lot behind Greenfield City Hall from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending the event can find all related forms online.

While attendees are asked to bring their own tools, the event will offer some spare lumber and bike parts to help people those in attendance work on their own builds. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own tools to the build parties. An atmosphere of “camaraderie and engineering craftsmanship” can be expected.