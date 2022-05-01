GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Soapbox Races have been canceled for their 2022 season.

The race committee announced Friday the cancellation, citing a lack of registered racers, which serves as a fundraiser for the city’s annual fireworks display.

Sponsors of the race that had contributed directly to the fireworks this year:

Presenter Sponsor, Greenfield Savings Bank

Classic Kitchens and Baths

Montague WebWorks

Bear Country

Charter Next Generation

Dan Piasecki Photography

Freedom Credit Union

Greenfield Solar

Terrazza

Reil Clean

Gilmore & Farrell Insurance Agency

Hitchcock Brewing Company

Coldwell Banker Community Realtors

All About the Promo

Some sponsors of the race have rolled their donations over to directly fund the fireworks.

Racers who have already registered will receive a full refund and be referred to the Montague Soap-Box Race, which is still on.