GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Soapbox Races have been canceled for their 2022 season.
The race committee announced Friday the cancellation, citing a lack of registered racers, which serves as a fundraiser for the city’s annual fireworks display.
Sponsors of the race that had contributed directly to the fireworks this year:
- Presenter Sponsor, Greenfield Savings Bank
- Classic Kitchens and Baths
- Montague WebWorks
- Bear Country
- Charter Next Generation
- Dan Piasecki Photography
- Freedom Credit Union
- Greenfield Solar
- Terrazza
- Reil Clean
- Gilmore & Farrell Insurance Agency
- Hitchcock Brewing Company
- Coldwell Banker Community Realtors
- All About the Promo
Some sponsors of the race have rolled their donations over to directly fund the fireworks.
Racers who have already registered will receive a full refund and be referred to the Montague Soap-Box Race, which is still on.