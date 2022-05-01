GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Soapbox Races have been canceled for their 2022 season.

The race committee announced Friday the cancellation, citing a lack of registered racers, which serves as a fundraiser for the city’s annual fireworks display.

Sponsors of the race that had contributed directly to the fireworks this year:

  • Presenter Sponsor, Greenfield Savings Bank
  • Classic Kitchens and Baths
  • Montague WebWorks
  • Bear Country
  • Charter Next Generation
  • Dan Piasecki Photography
  • Freedom Credit Union
  • Greenfield Solar
  • Terrazza
  • Reil Clean
  • Gilmore & Farrell Insurance Agency
  • Hitchcock Brewing Company
  • Coldwell Banker Community Realtors
  • All About the Promo

Some sponsors of the race have rolled their donations over to directly fund the fireworks.

Racers who have already registered will receive a full refund and be referred to the Montague Soap-Box Race, which is still on.