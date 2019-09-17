Social media threat at West Springfield High School investigated

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students are still attending classes at West Springfield High School as normal Tuesday, following the discovery of some sort of threat on social media.

The West Springfield Public Schools superintendent’s office has released a statement saying that the police department had fully investigated the threat. The statement did not go into specifics about the nature of the threat.

The full statement is as follows:

“We are aware of a threat to the school made on social media. The West Springfield Police Department has fully investigated. Students, faculty, and staff are safe to attend school today, and are asked not to engage in speculation on social media, as that is disruptive and encourages misinformation and increases worry.”