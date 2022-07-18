SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Sodus man was arrested after assaulting a female and holding a gun up to a two-year-old’s head, police said Saturday.

On Thursday, a female drove 26-year-old James Wright, Jr. to the Village of Newark, where Wright placed the gun against the child’s head. Police say he burned a cigarette on her head while threatening to shoot the child if she moved. He then proceeded to beat the female with the gun, bruising her arms and legs.

Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wright and then charged him with criminal possession of a weapon, assault, reckless endangerment, menacing, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Wright was then taken to the Wayne County Jail where he awaits arraignment.