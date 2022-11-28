SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Runners are getting ready for the annual Bright Nights Road Race, which has sold out.

The annual 5K takes some 500 runners on a course through the holiday lighting display. Runners will start checking in at 5:00 p.m. Monday night, with the race starting at 6:30 p.m. Runners are not allowed to bring headphones, baby strollers, pets, and bandit runners on the route.

“The Bright Nights 5K Road Race has earned the distinction of being Springfield’s favorite race,” said Judy Matt, Spirit of Springfield President. “Runners come from well beyond Springfield to participate.”

Bright Nights itself is closed to cars tonight due to the race, and will also be closed tomorrow. It is expected to reopen on Wednesday night.