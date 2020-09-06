Some trees already beginning to show fall colors in western Massachusetts, but peak is far off

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — It’s not everywhere yet, but a few select trees have started making the change from green to the colors we love come fall: reds, oranges and yellows. But we still have some time until that change becomes more apparent.

In the last few weeks of September, there will be many more trees making the change. However, the peak won’t happen for some time. The peak is expected near the first and second weeks in October. While the color is anticipated to be more vibrant than previous seasons because of the drought, the peak color won’t last as long as other years.

So once the colors change, get out and enjoy it while you can.