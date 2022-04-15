(WWLP) – The US Department of Labor partially approved Massachusetts’ request to waive re-payment for people who were over-paid for unemployment during the pandemic.

The Baker Administration requested complete relief, but the Department agreed to $1.6 billion in relief for overpayments between January second and March 20th, 2021.

That will provide partial relief for 53,000 people in Massachusetts and represents about 41 percent of the unemployment overpayments.

In addition, the state is planning to launch its $782 million relief program.