(WWLP) – The son of a famed American artist has been charged in the January 6th Capitol riot.

Prosecutors say, Vincent Gillespie of Athol, joined rioters as they tried to take control of the US Capitol from the federal government… in one of the most violent parts of the riot.

He is the son of renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Federal investigators say Gillespie was among the mob trying to force its way through a tunnel.

He pled not guilty to seven criminal counts, including civil disorder, assaulting officers, and disorderly conduct in the Capitol.