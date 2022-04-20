SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A series of forum discussions is planned by the South Hadley town officials this month in order to inform residents about the town’s status and get their feedback.

The first community forum is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at the South Hadley Public Library and will be moderated by a member of the select board.

The panel will feature the Town Administrator, Police Chief, Planning and Conservation Director, and Public Works Director.

If you miss it, the next forum is scheduled for April 28th at the Gaylord Library.