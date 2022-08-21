SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 43-year-old woman.

Jessica Saldana was last seen leaving home on Old Lyman Road Saturday around 12:00 p.m. on foot. She is five feet and one inches tall and has a thin build.

The South Hadley Police Department says she had on a maroon/white t-shirt, maroon sweatpants, and had a large teddy bear with her. Saldana is known for covering a lot of ground on foot.

If seen the South Hadley Police Department can be reached at 538-8231 and press 0.