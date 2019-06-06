South Hadley Public Schools to undergo massive budget cuts

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley annual Town Meeting held in May, approved cuts to South Hadley Public Schools.

This large cut could lead to roughly a dozen layoffs. Which means South Hadley schools may need to cut some administrative and teaching jobs for the next school year, including cuts to school programs like music and art.

South Hadley Public Schools currently lack about $950,000 in funding.

Two major budget drivers for fiscal year 2020 are payroll increases at just over $1 million and Special Education transportation at nearly $400,000. Making up nearly $2 million of the school’s budget.

The School Committee voted to request a budget of $21.5 million for the 2020 fiscal year, back in March. It’s a nearly 1.3 percent increase of $275,000 over the previous year’s budget.

But most schools require a 4 or 5 percent increase to maintain level services.

There is no word on what schools could be impacted. The school district is required to issue layoffs by June 15 at the latest.