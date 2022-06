SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – R.A.D will be holding free self-defense classes for women.

The women’s class will be held for participants 18 and up at the South Hadley Public Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday evening. Spots for each class is limited and sign ups will be first come, first serve.

To register for this event, contact DaveyK@SouthHadleypolice.org.