South Hadley resident crowned Ms. Massachusetts Senior America

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Six contestants strutted across the stage at Holyoke High School on Sunday to compete for the title of Ms. Massachusetts Senior America 2019.

This year’s winner is Irene Szlosek-Lemieux of South Hadley.

Irene was born in Ludlow and graduated from Ludlow High School. She was also the first Miss Ludlow to compete for the title of Miss Massachusetts America in 1965.

All contestants are 60-years-old or older and perform for a talent portion on stage.

“We are not dead yet. We are over 60. We are great. We have a lot to offer. We’re not sitting back and relaxing. We are vibrant, energetic women and we’re empowering women,” Ms. Massachusetts Senior America 2016, Holly Joy Pearson, told 22News.

The contestants are judged on four categories. Private interview, talent, evening gown and a 30-second wisdom statement called “inner beauty.”

The Ms. Senior America Pageant is a national, non-profit organization. This year’s national pageant will be their fortieth.

Miss Senior America 2018, Gayle Novak, attended the pageant and told 22News she loved the sisterhood of the pageant.

“I have sisters all across the United States and everybody is there for one another,” she said.