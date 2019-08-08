Southampton family has tree fall on home during storm

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Communities in Hampshire County are cleaning up from Wednesday’s storm.

“You think, it’s never going to happen,” said Colin brown, who lives in Southampton. “You see it on the news and it’s far away, but then it happens to you. Now what do you do?”

The Brown family is staying in a hotel after a tree fell through their roof during the storm on Wednesday.

“I heard a huge wham,” explained Brown. “I ran out to see if my grandmother was okay because I knew she was out in the living room with the dog. I go in and there’s this huge tree right in the living room.”

Everyone inside was okay. Now, there is a tarp covering the hole in the roof.

Because of just how scary it was when the tree fell through the ceiling, the Brown family is now having a tree service company look at other trees in the yard, to make sure they are healthy.

Other parts of town were damaged in the storm. There were snapped trees and broken fences lining the streets.

Dave Croney was raking the branches that fell in his yard on Strong Road. He told 22News he was without power for about four hours on Wednesday after a tree brought down power lines across the street.

“It got windy,” said Croney. “Things were flying around the yard. the rain was coming down sideways. you couldn’t even see out the windows. It got pretty violent pretty quick for a short period of time.”

The cable wire even fell off of his home from the wind, something he will now need to get fixed.