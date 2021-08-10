Southampton Gunn Road closed until 11 a.m.

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Gunn Road in Southampton is closed until at least 11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a report from the Southampton Fire Department, the road is closed from the intersection of Coleman Road to 73 Gunn Road. The road is closed due to equipment including hoses blocking the roadway.

The road is expected to be opened by the Fire Department at around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes until the road is reopened.

Southampton Fire Department did not clarify whether the closure was due to a fire. 22News will keep residents updated on-air and online as more information is released.

