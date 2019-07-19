Southampton man sentenced to 8 years for child porn offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Southampton man will spend eight years in prison for child pornography offenses.

According to the Department of Justice, a judge sentenced 72-year-old Bruce Singer in federal court in Springfield on Friday. He will also serve an additional 15 years of supervised release.

In April, Singer pled guilty to several charges including five counts of distribution of child porn, one count of receipt of child porn and one count of possession of child porn. He was indicted in March 2017 and was released on conditions.

Court documents say between April 30, 2013, and June 25, 2015, Singer sent and received child porn by text and email. He was found in possession of hundreds of child porn images on various electronic devices when police searched his home in 2015. The photos found at his home included those of several known child victims.

Singer is said to have exchanged child porn with others including James J. Smith. Smith was convicted of distributing, transporting, receiving, and possessing child porn in Springfield federal court. In September 2017, he was sentenced to 138 months in federal prison.